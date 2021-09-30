‘History in the Making’: Here’s the All-Star Hip-Hop Lineup for Super Bowl 56’s Halftime Show

Read it at Rolling Stone
The NFL just dropped the lineup for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, and everyone is losing their minds. Rolling Stone reports that the legendary Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige are joining forces to perform for the first time together on February 13, 2022. This year, the Super Bowl will be played in the Los Angeles area for the first time in 30 years and will be produced by hip-hop behemoth Jay-Z and his production company, Roc Nation. “This is history in the making,” said Jay-Z in a statement. Snoop Dogg allegedly had his eyes on the Super Bowl halftime show this year, saying, “I’m available, Dre’s available, Eminem’s available, Kendrick Lamar, 50 cent—whoever Dr. Dre wants to pull out of his hat.”