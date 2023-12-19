Super Bowl Champ Derrick Ward Accused of Robbing Gas Stations: TMZ
BIZARRE
Derrick Ward, the nine-year NFL star who won the Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2008, was arrested Monday after allegedly using “force and fear” to rob businesses in Los Angeles, TMZ reported Tuesday. Gas stations are reportedly among the businesses allegedly robbed by Ward, which included locations “around the city.” TMZ reported that cops say Ward wasn’t armed in the robberies, but no other details were released. Ward, 43, is a native of Los Angeles who played college football for California State University, Fresno. The former running back was drafted to the New York Jets in 2004 and signed a four-year contract that was worth $17 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009, a year after his Super Bowl win. Ward did little in Tampa, however, and was cut from the team after one season. He announced his retirement in 2012.