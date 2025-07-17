Super Bowl Champion Dies at 38 After Battling Rare Cancer

Retired NFL linebacker and Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman has died at age 38 after battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He played seven seasons in the NFL, from 2011 to 2017, with the Houston Texans and the Philadelphia Eagles, helping the Eagles win the 2018 Super Bowl for the first time since the 1960s. Since being diagnosed with cancer in February, Braman had undergone chemotherapy, immunotherapy and several surgeries, according to a GoFundMe that was created to help cover his medical costs. His former teammates helped contribute to the fund, which raised more than $88,000 for his treatment and living expenses. Qualified NFL players are eligible for health insurance for five years after they retire. Braman is survived by two daughters: Blakely and Harlowe, ages 11 and 8. He once described his seven NFL seasons, his Super Bowl championship and his daughter as “the three greatest accomplishments of my life.” On the field, he was known for his fearless play and his ability to block punts.