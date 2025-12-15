Super Bowl Champions Eliminated for First Time in 11 Years
Kansas City Chiefs have been eliminated from playoff contention, losing 16-13 to the Los Angels Chargers on Sunday in a must-win game. It means the Chiefs will not participate in the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes, 30, will not play in the NFL post-season for the first time in his career, after victories in 2020, 2023 and 2024. To make the result even worse for Chiefs fans, Quarterback Mahomes also aggravated a left knee injury during a tackle in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. After undergoing an MRI, the Chiefs announced on Sunday Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and he and the club would be exploring surgical options. On Sunday, Mahomes wrote on X, “Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again.” He thanked Chiefs fans for the support and promised “I will be back stronger than ever.” Head coach Andy Reid has led the Chiefs to the play-offs in each of the past 10 seasons and to the Super Bowl in five of the past six. The Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, 36, who is engaged to musician Taylor Swift, said last month he will wait until the end of this season to decide if he will retire or play on.