‘Greatest Moment’: Super Bowl Streaker Says He Made $300K by Betting on His Stunt Before the Game

Read it at Tampa Bay Times
The streaker at the Super Bowl this year wasn’t just in it for the love of the game: He also placed a bet on his own antics. While betting site Bovada canceled Yuri Andrade’s bet after the stunt, he told the Tampa Bay Times that his fourth-quarter run led to Las Vegas bookies holding about $300,000 for him. “It’ll make my mom proud of me,” he said, adding that he plans to pay off her house. Andrade spent the night in a Tampa-area jail, and has been charged with misdemeanor trespassing. He celebrated “the greatest moment” of his life by going to a strip club on Monday.