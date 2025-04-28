Super Bowl Star Fires Back After Backlash to Him Hanging Out With Trump
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley defended his golf outing with President Donald Trump one day before his team’s White House visit to celebrate their Super Bowl win. He wrote on X Monday: “lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.” The pair were spotted at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey Sunday, the president telling reporters “what a nice guy” Barkley was. The NFL star added on X that he recently golfed with former president Barack Obama, and that people should “get out of my mentions with all this politics.” Social media posts showed Barkley and Trump surrounded by "Make America Great Again" hats at the golf club. Barkley was also invited to the JP Morgan Tech 100 summit back in February and snapped photos with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. The Eagles are set to visit the White House Monday after bringing home the Super Bowl trophy earlier this year. But Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said the celebratory visit was “optional.” After their first Super Bowl win in 2018, Trump refused to invite the team to the White House, falsely stating that they took a knee during the national anthem.