1

Super Bowl Star Fires Back After Backlash to Him Hanging Out With Trump

SAQUON SNAPS
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.28.25 10:59AM EDT 
President Trump with his grandchild and Philadelphia Eagles football player Saquon Barkley.
President Trump with his grandchild and Philadelphia Eagles football player Saquon Barkley. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley defended his golf outing with President Donald Trump one day before his team’s White House visit to celebrate their Super Bowl win. He wrote on X Monday: “lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.” The pair were spotted at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey Sunday, the president telling reporters “what a nice guy” Barkley was. The NFL star added on X that he recently golfed with former president Barack Obama, and that people should “get out of my mentions with all this politics.” Social media posts showed Barkley and Trump surrounded by "Make America Great Again" hats at the golf club. Barkley was also invited to the JP Morgan Tech 100 summit back in February and snapped photos with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. The Eagles are set to visit the White House Monday after bringing home the Super Bowl trophy earlier this year. But Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said the celebratory visit was “optional.” After their first Super Bowl win in 2018, Trump refused to invite the team to the White House, falsely stating that they took a knee during the national anthem.

2
WATCH: See the Exact Moment Europe Goes Dark During Blackout
LIGHTS OUT
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.28.25 11:33AM EDT 
Coco Gauff giving an interview at the 2025 Madrid Open when a power outage hit.
Coco Gauff giving an interview at the 2025 Madrid Open when a power outage hit. Sky Sports

This is the exact moment a massive blackout hit Spain Monday, bringing life, and Coco Gauff’s post-game interview, to a screeching halt. The power outage, which also affected parts of Portugal and the south of France, caused airports, trains, and other infrastructure to shut down. Gauff was giving an interview after winning her third match of the day at the 2025 Madrid Open when her mic suddenly cut out. The tennis champion looked around visibly confused as the stadium shut down. Although Gauff finished her last game before the outage, several other ongoing matches had to be suspended for the day. Banks and schools were also forced to shut down, crosswalk signals and traffic lights were not functioning, and hospitals had to run on generators. Many tried to get groceries and withdraw money before nightfall. According to the national energy supplier of Portugal, E-Redes, the outage was “due to a problem in the European electricity grid.” Red Eléctrica, a Spanish power distributor, assured that voltage was slowly returning to some of the Iberian Peninsula. It estimated that it would take around six to 10 hours to fully restore power to both Spain and Portugal.

Coco & Eve.

3
AI Billionaire Sam Altman Considered White House Bid, Ex Claims
ALT PRESIDENT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.28.25 12:04PM EDT 
US President Trump gestures as CEO of Open AI Sam Altman speaks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Sam Altman considered running for president of the United States, according to claims from his ex-boyfriend to be published in a new book. After the OpenAI boss panned a long-considered bid to become Governor of California, he grew more and more interested in running the White House, despite pushback from fellow business minds in the private sector, according to Vanity Fair. Author Keach Hagey has now revealed in her forthcoming book, The Optimist, that Altman turned his ambition to the presidency in 2016, as Hillary Clinton battled with Donald Trump. “‘If she doesn’t get it, and Trump does, I can’t have that again. I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna run. I think I can win,’” his high school boyfriend Nathan Watters recalled him saying over lunch in San Francisco. “I’m sure he did think he could win.” Vanity Fair reported that Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, disputed even saying this—and denies ever wanting to run for president. The Daily Beast has reached out to Altman for comment.

4
Kim Kardashian’s Alleged ‘Grandpa Robbers’ Go on Trial Over Heist
VETERANS
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.28.25 11:40AM EDT 
Kim Kardashian attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a white ballgown.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ten people accused of robbing Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in October 2016 went on trial Monday in Paris. Prosecutors say a group of veteran criminals—some of whom are now in their 70s—masterminded a plan to break into the luxury apartment Kardashian was renting for Paris Fashion Week. The “grandpa robbers,” as they have been nicknamed, stormed the building dressed in police uniforms and forced the night guard to take them to Kardashian’s apartment, where they tied up the reality TV star, gagged her, and robbed her at gunpoint of nearly $9 million worth of jewelry. Minutes later they fled on foot and by bicycle. Police never recovered most of the jewelry, but they found DNA on the zip ties that were used to bind Kardashian’s hands and feet. The mother of four told David Letterman during an emotional interview in 2020 that she thought she would be raped and killed during the attack. Nine men and one woman are being tried for armed robbery, kidnapping, and aiding and abetting the robbery, including one who was the brother of Kardashian’s driver during her 2016 visit. Kardashian’s lawyer said she plans to personally testify during the trial, which is scheduled to last until the end of May. Another suspect in the case unexpectedly died in March.

Read it at The New York Times

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Carol Bike.

5
Russia Baits Ukraine With Another Phony Ceasefire Proposal
VLADIMIR, STOP!
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.28.25 11:20AM EDT 
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Council of Legislators in Saint Petersburg on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Mikhail METZEL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a three-day “humanitarian” ceasefire in Ukraine next month to commemorate 80 years since the end of World War II. The truce will last from May 8 to May 11, the Kremlin said Monday, during which time “all military actions will cease. Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example.” The Kremlin further threatened retaliation if Kyiv were to violate the terms. It comes just days after President Donald Trump begged Putin to “STOP!” and sign a peace treaty nearly 100 days after bragging he could end the conflict in Ukraine on “Day 1” of his presidency. “Maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post last week after the penny finally appeared to drop. Ukraine, meanwhile, has rejected the truce and questioned why Moscow “does not instead declare a “full and comprehensive ceasefire,” instead dismissing it as a propaganda exercise. Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of violating an Easter truce nearly 3,000 times, while an earlier partial ceasefire was broken after Moscow forces repeatedly bombed Ukrainian infrastructure. Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week threatened to walk away from peace talks if progress is not made soon.

Read it at Kyiv Independent

6
Trump’s First 100 Days Hurtling Toward a Bleak Market Record
PRESIDENT SLUMP
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.28.25 9:16AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The S&P 500 is on course for its worst run during a president’s first 100 days in office in over 50 years under the second Trump administration. The key benchmark for U.S. stocks rocketed to its highest-ever post-election gain when Trump was re-elected in November. But in a startling reversal of fortune, the index is now down by about 8 percent since his inauguration amid Trump’s chaotic trade war and tariff policies. That’s the biggest drop in a president’s first 100 days since Gerald Ford oversaw an 11.8 percent decline in 1974 following Richard Nixon’s resignation, according to Bloomberg. “What he was elected for was ‘Make America Great Again,’ the ‘economy will be booming,’” Eric Diton, president and managing director at Wealth Alliance, told the outlet. “But all the trade uncertainty has actually detracted from economic growth.” Even if Trump does manage to “make some deals,” the economic downward spiral may be difficult to escape, another trader explained. “There is irreparable damage done,” Mark Malek, chief investment officer at Siebert, told Bloomberg. “Trend and momentum are extremely important in the stock market and they really reflect investor sentiment. Unfortunately these things are very hard to turn back around when they go down so fast.”

The S&P 500 as of 28 April
Google
Read it at Bloomberg

7
‘SNL’ Star Recalls Embarrassing Interaction In Front of Demi Moore
NOT SO FAST
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 04.28.25 3:42AM EDT 
Published 04.27.25 8:05PM EDT 
Chloe Fineman on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.’
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Saturday Night Lives Chloe Fineman ran into Demi Moore, but things didn’t go as expected. In a TikTok posted Saturday, the comedian said she and her sister were having the “best day” when they walked into a restaurant in Manhattan. “I sit down, and then I look up and it’s Pilaf Little Mouse, the celebrity dog of Demi Moore, and I see Demi Moore,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh, hi!’ We’ve met once or twice, and I’ve held Pilaf, because Pilaf was backstage at an SNL show.” Things quickly took a turn, however, when the restaurant manager came up to Fineman. “The guy’s like, ‘What are you doing here? Ma’am, come, come, come with me. Now. Now.’” Fineman said the manager then informed her that she needed to check in with staff before entering the restaurant. “I said, ‘Calm down. I’m not nobody. I’m on SNL.’ And he was like, ‘I don’t care who you are. I treat everybody the same. You have to talk to me first.’ And I was like, ‘OK, well, you’re being rude.’” The awkward interaction ended with Fineman and her sister leaving the restaurant. “You could call it a Karen,” she said. “I also call it living in New York, and everyone is rude as f–-k.”

8
‘Sinners’ Is Already Breaking Records Not Seen Since ‘Avatar’
LET’S GO
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 04.27.25 9:24PM EDT 
Michael B. Jordan and Miles Caton
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

In one of the most impressive word-of-mouth campaigns in recent memory, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has continued to prowl its way to the top of the box office, earning $45 million domestically and posting the smallest second-week drop since Avatar in 2009. Set in the Mississippi Delta in the 1930s, Sinners follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan) as they return home to open a juke joint only to find that a sinister threat is eager to sink its teeth into their new venture. The horror flick, which essentially opened to universal acclaim last weekend, has made $161.6 million worldwide so far and has easily endowed fresh life into what’s mostly been a struggling film market this year. Coming in second place this week was a special 20th anniversary re-release of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, which grossed around $25.2 million over the weekend. Rounding out the top five are The Accountant 2 (starring Ben Affleck), A Minecraft Movie, and horror video game adaption Until Dawn which earned around $24.5 million, $22.7 million, and $8 million respectively.

Read it at The Associated Press

John Frieda.

9
Nazi-Saluting Cybertruck Driver Is Getting Pummeled on Yelp
CYBERBULLIES
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.27.25 3:34AM EDT 
Published 04.26.25 10:07PM EDT 
Musk and Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A crew of Californians are striking back at a Cybertruck driver who motored around San Francisco offering up Nazi salutes to passersby. Marco Diaz looked similar to Tesla billionaire Elon Musk at a Trump rally while making the hateful gesture—and seemed to think he could get away with it. In the digital age? Not a chance. Someone recorded the incident, which also reportedly involved somebody in the vehicle using a homophobic slur, then posted the video online. Within days, people flooded Yelp with horrible reviews of his Modesto company, Cyber Electric, which was written on the side of the car. “Is this who you want in your home, around your family performing repairs? Disgusting,” wrote one reviewer. By Thursday, commenting had been temporarily disabled on the company’s page due to “increased public attention,” according to a new disclaimer. Diaz’s company has also disabled its own Instagram and Facebook accounts. Diaz apologized via SFGATE for his discriminatory actions. He said he was “intoxicated” and “reacted foolishly to provocation,” but that he takes full responsibility for the revolting gesture. He denied making any homophobic statements.

Read it at SFGATE

10
NFL Star Raises Eyebrows by Palling Around With Donald Trump
FAST FRIENDS
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Updated 04.28.25 3:36AM EDT 
Published 04.27.25 10:06PM EDT 
President Donald Trump walks with Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley before boarding Air Force One.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump was spotted with a new member of his entourage: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The pair were filmed disembarking Marine One in Washington, D.C., Sunday, just a day before the Super Bowl champion Eagles are set to visit the White House. The NFL star hitched a ride with Trump after spending the afternoon with him at his Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. A photo of Barkley and Trump at the club subsequently went viral, showing the pair sitting with a group at a table filled with “Make America Great Again” hats. The president had nothing but praise for Barkley, telling reporters back in Washington: “What a nice guy he is. I wanted to race him but I decided not to do it.” The Philadelphia star’s cozy appearance with Trump came just a few days after the team’s quarterback, Jalen Hurts, refused to answer a question about whether he would travel to Washington with his team to celebrate their Super Bowl victory at the White House.

Read it at The New York Post

