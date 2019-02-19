CHEAT SHEET
    Super Moon 2019: The Biggest, Brightest Moon of the Year Is Tonight

    The moon will be the closest it will be this year on Tuesday night. The Super Snow Moon, as it’s been dubbed by astronomers, is the second in a trio of super moons this winter. It will appear about 10 percent larger than a normal full moon, coming within 221,681 miles of Earth. The ideal time to view the super moon will be shortly after moonrise. If it’s a cloudy night, the Virtual Telescope Project in Rome, Italy, will broadcast the super moon’s rise in real time, beginning around 7 p.m. EST.

