Adding This Plant-Based Powder to Your Morning Tea Can Help Give You a Boost
SUPER BOOST
Some mornings, you may need a little boost to add some pep to your step. Coffee just not doing the trick anymore? Super Speciosa's Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder may be the answer. Kratom is a plant native to Thailand, commonly used to help boost energy or help manage pain or stress. Super Speciosa’s kratom powder is subjected to some of the strictest control standards in the industry: each batch is thoroughly inspected and lab-tested for impurities and contaminants, and verified by a third party auditor. Red Maeng Da goes through a specialized packaging process to maximize cleanliness and minimize human contact with your powder. On top of that, all Super Speciosa products have a 30-day money-back guarantee, just in case you aren’t 100% satisfied.
Thanks to its finely ground consistency, Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder can be seamlessly integrated into your daily diet. Just drop a teaspoon into your favorite drink like water, fruit juice, tea, or coffee. Readers can use the exclusive code DAILYBEAST420 to get $50 off the 1 kilo (2.2 lbs.) Red Maeng Da Kratom package.
Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder (3.5 oz)
Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder (1 kilo)
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.