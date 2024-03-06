Super Tuesday Looks Like It Won't Be So Super for Nikki Haley

When all the votes are counted this Super Tuesday, it may be remembered in the 2024 election cycle for being steeped in delegates and short on drama.

As votes began to trickle in Tuesday evening from some of the 15 states holding primary contests, it was already clear former President Donald Trump would—as expected—come close to clinching the GOP nomination by the end of the night.

The early results from the eastern states show him on track to defeat his only remaining rival, Nikki Haley, in perhaps every contest so far save for one: Vermont.

Not long after polls closed on the East Coast, however, Trump was projected to overwhelmingly win the primaries in Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma according to the Associated Press.

But with close to half of the ballots counted, Haley was only narrowly trailing Trump in Vermont—the smallest state on the Super Tuesday slate. If she pulls off the upset, she’ll have won her first state of the primary cycle, and her second contest overall after winning the District of Columbia primary on Sunday.

After polls closed in more states after the 8 P.M. Eastern hour, Trump was projected to easily win the primaries in Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Maine, and Massachusetts, according to The Associated Press.

Trump has also been projected to win the primary in Colorado, a day after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled a Colorado state Supreme Court ruling that he could not appear on the ballot for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In some of these contests, Trump is poised to put up his gaudiest numbers of the 2024 primary so far. In Oklahoma, for instance, Trump was winning over 80 percent of the vote—with Haley winning just 15 percent—as the ballots were being counted.

Later in the evening, results will come in from Minnesota, Arkansas, Colorado, Utah, Alaska, and the biggest delegate prize of the night, California.

Haley, who stopped at least once in most of the Super Tuesday states, is not expected to see her vanishing path to the GOP nomination open up after the results are tallied.

But at this stage of the race, the former South Carolina governor has insisted on continuing her campaign in order to give GOP voters an alternative to Trump. If she wins 30 to 40 percent of the vote in some states, Republican observers say, Haley could very well have a justification to keep going past Super Tuesday.

By the time all the results are in from the Super Tuesday slate, Republican voters will have awarded nearly a third of all delegates for the presidential nomination on one day. With 1,215 delegates required to mathematically clinch the nomination, Trump began Super Tuesday with a little less than a quarter of that total.

Trump is expected to come close to the magic number—but only close. The former president will likely have to wait until next week when Georgia, Mississippi, Washington, and Hawaii hold their primaries to clinch the nomination mathematically before he officially receives it in July during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

But Haley’s gambit continues to rely on the belief that, even if Trump has the delegates, he may not get the nomination. While she has avoided explicitly saying it, Haley appears to be running on the idea that Trump could be derailed by his legal problems, and her collection of delegates now—even if she has to drop out shortly—could be critical to her winning a battle at the GOP convention later.