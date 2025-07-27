Cheat Sheet
Medieval Knight’s Remains Found Under Former Ice Cream Shop
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.27.25 11:26AM EDT 
A skeleton belonging to a medieval knight was found under an ice cream parlor in Poland.
A skeleton belonging to a medieval knight was found under an ice cream parlor in Poland. Piotr Wittman/gdansk.pl

Archaeologists have discovered what they believe to be the remains of a medieval knight under a former ice cream parlor in Poland. The city released a statement earlier this month announcing that researchers had found the remains while excavating the site of the ice cream shop, which opened in the 1960s. ArcheoScan, a Polish archaeological company, discovered the well-preserved, full skeleton inside the remains of a coffin. Its researchers have deduced after initial examinations that the man was around 40 years old and 5 feet 6 inches tall. They said that the tombstone had been there for over 700 years and featured the image of an armored knight holding a shield carved into it. Popular Mechanics reported that the coat of arms on the engraved shield had faded away, so researchers have not been able to deduce whom the knight served. ArcheoScan has been examining the area since 2023, after developers bought the site. In 2024, they found the remains of a church built in 1140 as well as more than 200 medieval graves nearby.

Superhero Flick Flying to $230M Global Box Office Opening

Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 07.27.25 11:19AM EDT 
Published 07.27.25 11:15AM EDT 
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 15: Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Vanessa Kirby attend "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Sydney Launch Event at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on July 15, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" stars Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Vanessa Kirby promoting the film in Sydney, Australia. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has clinched the sixth-best opening for a post-Covid Marvel Cinematic release, with a projected take-in of around $120-$125 million, Deadline reported. The Disney-Marvel popcorn flick is the fourth film to cross the $100M-plus opening this year, with Friday’s first-day previews taking in $57 million, making it the second-highest opening of 2025 just behind A Minecraft Movie‘s $57.1 million. Ahead of box office projections, the movie appears to be headed to a global opening of around $220-$230 million, Deadline reported. At the helm of the film as the Fantastics are actors Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, and Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, with Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal. As they have been making the rounds to promote the film, Pascal and a pregnant Kirby’s chemistry off-screen has been turning heads. “I mean, who wouldn’t want to marry Pedro? He’s the best ever,” Kirby told UK’s Hits Radio when asked about their characters being married in the film. Kirby, who is reportedly in a relationship with former lacrosse player Paul Rabil, called Pascal “one of my favorite people in the world.” Warner Bros’ new Superman, directed by James Gunn, came in second on Friday at $7.1 million, with Deadline estimating that the film will make $24.5 million over the three-day weekend.

Pope Leo Invites Hot Priests of Social Media to Vatican for Youth Appeal Summit
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Published 07.27.25 11:52AM EDT 
Priests wait near St. Peter's Basilica, on the second day of the conclave to elect the new pope, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025.
Priests wait near St. Peter's Basilica, on the second day of the conclave to elect the new pope, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. REUTERS/Marko Djurica Marko Djurica/REUTERS

The Vatican is ready to cash in on the collective thirst for men in robes. Instagram is full of clips of tall, dark, and handsome priests spreading the word of God while showing off some impressively chiseled features, and they might be the key to getting new demographics into the Catholic Church. Pope Leo XIV has invited over 1,000 of these social media-savvy priests to get together in the Vatican on Monday, where they’ll figure out how to appeal to the young through high follower counts and TikTok trends. Guests include Father Ambrogio Mazza, who serenades his almost 500,000-strong fan base with gentle guitar melodies. If you’re more into gym rats than soulful musicians, Father Giuseppe Fusari will be taking his tattooed biceps along for the show. The move isn’t as wild as it might sound—Pope Francis I wasn’t scared to harness the power of social media to reach new audiences, and Pope Leo was quick to pick up the mantle. This particular effort, though, is likely to be the most aesthetically pleasing yet. Prepare your screen time limits accordingly.

‘The Vampire Lestat’ Drops New Trailer and Huge Casting News
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.27.25 12:57AM EDT 
Sam Reid in 'The Vampire Lestat'
AMC Networks

Interview with the Vampire fans have plenty to celebrate this weekend, with the release of a teaser trailer of the show’s third season as well as the announcement of several new cast members, including the much-anticipated casting of Lestat de Lioncourt’s mother, Gabriella. As the teaser illustrates, the show’s third season, titled The Vampire Lestat, focuses on the French vampire’s life as a rock star on tour. Nevertheless, showrunner Rolin Jones was quick to assure fans at San Diego Comic-Con that Jacob Anderson’s Louis de Pointe du Lac would return, as would Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, and Delainey Hayles. It was also announced that Jennifer Ehle, best known for her role as Elizabeth Bennet in the BBC’s Pride & Prejudice miniseries, will be joining the cast as Gabriella, alongside fellow new additions like Christopher Heyerdahl as Marius and Damien Atkins as Magnus. Jones also revealed that the show has found its Akasha, first played on screen by Aaliyah in the 2002 film Queen of the Damned, but didn’t name names. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Lestat on tour, however, as season three isn’t set to premiere until 2026.

Wyoming Residents Up In Arms Over ‘Swastika Lake’ Name Change
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 07.26.25 7:39PM EDT 
Rock formations in Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest near Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Rock formations in Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest near Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Despite Swastika Lake in Wyoming’s Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest being rechristened “Knight Lake” in January 2024, some residents still have concerns over whether a name change was the right decision. While a majority of people agreed that the name was inappropriate given common understanding of swastikas as being a symbol of Nazi Germany, some dissenters argued that swastikas predate the Nazis by thousands of years, and that changing the name “undermined opportunities to teach about the deeper history of the symbol and how the Nazis hijacked it,” Cowboy State Daily reports. Albany County Commission Chairwoman Terri Jones, who voted against the hotly debated name change, stands by her decision, telling the outlet, “I think there should be a sign up there, telling what the word ‘Swastika’ actually means.” While the origins of the lake’s original name are unknown, Knight Lake was named in honor of renowned Wyoming geologist and paleontologist Samuel Howell Knight.

Coldplay Kiss Cam Cheating Scandal Inspires Viral Novella
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Updated 07.26.25 8:49PM EDT 
Published 07.26.25 8:44PM EDT 
Chris Martin
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Considering how much of the internet’s attention has been taken up by the Coldplay concert kiss cam scandal‚ it’s probably not shocking that it would inspire countless memes and clever trolling. What is surprising is that an entire novella inspired by the Astronomer drama, Caught on the Jumbotron, has already been written, uploaded to online reading app Galatea, and read more than 15,000 times in less than 24 hours. According to Us Weekly, a summary of the novella reads, “When Ellie discovers her husband—tech CEO Derek Brighton—locked in a scandalous embrace with his head of HR live on the Jumbotron at a Goldray concert, her world implodes.” It continues, ”Heartbroken, Ellie walks away from the betrayal—and straight into the spotlight. Enter Leo Voss, the undeniably sexy, tattooed lead singer of Goldray,” which means that not only is it inspired by the viral drama, but it’s also loosely fictionalized real person fiction involving Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex, Coldplay’s very own Chris Martin. Given that Martin is reportedly newly single following his recent split from Dakota Johnson after nearly eight years together, who says life can’t imitate art (that is already imitating life).

‘The Great White Hope’ and ‘Network’ Star Dies at 83
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 07.26.25 6:33PM EDT 
Marlene Warfield
Portrait of American actress Marlene Warfield Jim Gray/Jim Gray/Getty Images

Marlene Warfield, the New York actress best known for her role as an underground revolutionary in Network, has died aged 83. Her sister, Chequita Warfield, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the veteran actress passed away at a Los Angeles hospital on April 6. Born in 1941, Warfield appeared in film, television, and stage productions throughout her 40-plus-year career, winning the Clarence Derwent Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut in 1969 and a Theatre World Award for her performance as Clara opposite James Earl Jones in The Great White Hope. Warfield went on to reprise the same role in Martin Ritt’s big-screen adaptation in 1970, as did Jones. In 1976, Warfield played “bad-a-- Commie n*****” Laureen Hobbs, a member of a Black revolutionary group, in Sidney Lumet’s Network. The film co-starred Faye Dunaway and Peter Finch and went on to win four Academy Awards. On television, Warfield became known for her role as Victoria Butterfield, Bea Arthur’s housekeeper, in the final season of Norman Lear’s Maude. Warfield died of lung cancer and leaves behind her sister, son, grandson, and a cousin. Warfield was predeceased by her brother in 2024 and by William Horsey, her husband of 26 years, in 1993.

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Star’s Kinda Creepy AI Wish for Robin Williams
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 07.26.25 11:31PM EDT 
Comedian Robin Williams performs at the ninth annual Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation "Grand Slam for Children" benefit concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada October 2, 2004. The event raises money to assist less fortunate children in Agassi's hometown of Las Vegas. REUTERS/Ethan Miller EM/GB
Comedian Robin Williams performs at the ninth annual Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation "Grand Slam for Children" benefit concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada October 2, 2004. The event raises money to assist less fortunate children in Agassi's hometown of Las Vegas. REUTERS/Ethan Miller EM/GB Ethan Miller/REUTERS

Matthew Lawrence, the actor who played one of Mrs. Doubtfire’s charges in the iconic 1993 comedy film of the same name, has said that the film’s star, Robin Williams, ought to be resurrected using artificial intelligence. “He’s gotta be the voice of A.I. He’s gotta be the voice in something,” Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly. Williams tragically died by suicide at the age of 63 in 2014, but Lawrence says we should use technology to enable him to live on. “With the respect and with the okay from his family... I would love to do something really special with his voice because I know for a generation, that voice is just so iconic,” the 45-year-old actor continued. In Lawrence’s imagining, Williams’ voice could give you directions home or his comedy stylings could handle the banal questions currently answered by Apple’s Siri. “It would be so cool,” Lawrence said, “I’m telling you!”

‘Swamp People’ Star Dies
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Updated 07.27.25 2:26AM EDT 
Published 07.26.25 11:47PM EDT 
Junior Edwards
History Channel

Junior Edwards, one of the stars of the History Channel’s docuseries Swamp People, has died, according to a Facebook post made by his grandson. The post, made by “Lil” Willie Edwards, reads, “Rest easy pawpaw…. I know [you’re] probably running your hoop nets or doing something crazy inside those pearly gates… You will be extremely missed pawpaw... We love you more than anything!!! Until we meet again.” Edwards had been dealing with health issues, according to comments made by Willie earlier this month. Swamp People, which has been airing on the History Channel for 14 years, follows the Landry family, who live in Louisiana and hunt alligators for a living. Edwards appeared on the show alongside his son and grandson from 2010 until 2015 before returning for the show’s 12th season in 2012. Another Swamp People regular, Ashley Jones, mourned Edwards on Instagram, writing, “The world lost a legend! He was one of the greatest alligator hunters there is!” No cause of death was shared, nor was Edwards’ age.

Rogan Giggles at South Park’s ‘Hilarious’ Trump Micropenis
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 07.26.25 3:47PM EDT 
Podcaster Joe Rogan
Podcaster Joe Rogan laughs at ”South Park’s” attacks on President Donald Trump. Screenshot

Joe Rogan got the giggles when talking about South Park’s “f---ing hilarious” portrayal of President Donald Trump as a screaming man with a micropenis. In conversation with Mike Baker, a former CIA covert operations officer and current CEO of Portman Square Group, Rogan reveled in the absurdity of the episode and Trump’s failed attempts to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein. “[Comedian] Bridget Phetasy had a funny quote, like, when you think that they have reached the bottom of the highest level of not giving a fuck, they reach unseen levels,” Rogan told Baker on the Friday episode. “The Epstein thing is so crazy. Like, and [Trump] saying, ‘What do you care? Why does everybody care about Epstein?’” Rogan’s comments added to the growing number of voices criticizing the Trump administration for denying the existence of an Epstein client list after Trump promised to reveal the full details on his 2024 presidential campaign trial. The Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation concluded in a July 6 memo that no “client list” exists, setting off a wave of backlash among the president’s supporters. Backing off those claims in recent weeks, Trump called the Epstein story a “hoax.” Rogan ripped the “chaos” around the Trump administration’s handling of the situation as “so f---ed up.” He added, “There’s just so much madness.”

