Superintendent Accused of Lying About Insurance to Help Sick Student
An Indiana superintendent was arrested for allegedly claiming a sick student was her son in order to get him treatment through her insurance. Casey Smitherman allegedly told a clinic the 15-year-old student was her son after one clinic refused to treat him. Smitherman was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor, but has since returned to school after making a deal with the District Attorney’s Office that stipulates that if she has no more arrests for a year, the charges will be dropped. The superintendent says she checked on the student at home after the child missed school and showed signs of strep throat. Smitherman reportedly told police she didn’t call the Department of Child Services for fear the boy might be placed in foster care. DCS has since opened an investigation, documents said. “I’m not saying it was right, I’m really sorry.” Smitherman said. “I just was scared for him.”