Superintendent Blasts Idaho High School Students' Staged N-Word Photo
FOOLISH
A group of students in Boise, Idaho, landed themselves in some big trouble after a photo circulated on social media with them wearing shirts that spelled out the N-word while giving the middle finger to another student in front of them on the ground. The other student in the photo seen lying on the ground—while also posing with her middle finger up—is not wearing attire emblazoned with a racial slur. The superintendent of the Salmon School District issued a statement Tuesday saying that the post was “not maliciously” made but was being investigated after a slew of parents voiced their displeasure with the seemingly staged photo. “Salmon School District does not condone, nor has never condoned what was expressed on social media today,” Superintendent Dr. Troy Easterday said. “Disciplinary action has been taken.”