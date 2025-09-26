Superlawyer for Politicians and Journalists Bob Barnett, 79, Dies

Lawyer Robert B. Barnett, known for brokering deals and representing significant politicians, including assisting in 10 national presidential campaigns, has died at the age of 79. His wife of over 53 years, Rita Braver, confirmed his death to CNN. “He was the greatest husband ever,” Braver told the outlet. Barnett was dubbed “Washington’s consummate insider” by Politico in 2017 after a long career helping politicians prepare for campaigns and debates. He worked with politicians like Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Tim Kaine, Geraldine Ferraro, Michael Dukakis, Joe Lieberman and John Edwards—even serving as Hillary Clinton’s personal attorney in the 1990s. Although he was a Democrat himself, this didn’t stop him from assisting Republicans with selling books and closing deals, including Sarah Palin. Barnett also worked to secure book and network/publisher deals for some of D.C.’s most influential journalists, like Bob Woodward and Marcus Brauchli. CNN reported that Barnett would tell friends that one of his most complicated, but vital, assignments was bringing together the Obama and Clinton teams after their heated primary battle. An official cause of death has not been cited.