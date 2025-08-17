‘Superman’ Star Dies at 87
Terence Stamp, the actor behind the renowned Superman villain General Zod, died Sunday morning at the age of 87, according to his family. No cause of death was disclosed. “He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” the family told Reuters. “We ask for privacy at this sad time.” Stamp was the son of a tugboat stoker and dabbled in advertising before he won a scholarship to attend acting school. The English actor began gaining prominence in the 60s with the 1962 film Billy Budd, where he played the titular character and won a Golden Globe award for Best New Star of the Year. However, Stamp’s most famous role was General Zod, the supervillain in Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman. Stamp would continue the role in Superman II released in 1980. Stamp demonstrated his range in acting afterwards, starring in films like The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in 1994, where he played the role of a transgender woman. The Oscar-nominated actor’s last movie was 2021 horror mystery film Last Night in Soho, where he played the silver-haired gentleman.