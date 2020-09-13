CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Supermodel Bar Refaeli Gets Nine Months Community Service in Tax Case
LO TOV
Read it at The Jerusalem Post
Bar Refaeli has been sentenced to nine months of community service, and the supermodel’s mother is going to jail for 16 months, for a scheme to avoid paying Israeli taxes on $7 million in income. The 35-year-old claimed that she wasn’t living in Israel at the time and so didn’t owe the taxes, but prosecutors said her mother Tzipi—who is also her agent—helped her hide her residency. The pair struck a plea bargain with prosecutors and were formally sentenced on Sunday. Refaeli will work at a center for people with disabilities five days a week, according to The Jerusalem Post.