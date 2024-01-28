Gisele Bündchen’s Mom Dies at 75 After Cancer Battle: Report
‘FOREVER GRATEFUL’
Vania Nonnenmacher, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s mother, died on Sunday, according to a report. Nonnenmacher’s death, reported first by Brazilian outlet GZH, came after she was admitted to a Porto Alegre hospital for treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. In addition to Bündchen, Nonnenmacher is survived by five other daughters and her husband, Valdir. Earlier this month, she was pictured in a carousel of images shared to Instagram by Bündchen, who wrote that she was “[reconnecting] with the essential” things in her life. In July 2022, she celebrated her mom’s birthday in an Instagram post, writing, “I am forever grateful for all that you have done and continue to do for us.” The model had not publicly commented on GZH’s report by Sunday afternoon. During Bündchen’s childhood in Horizontina, a southern Brazilian town, Nonnenmacher worked as a bank teller, she told The Wall Street Journal in 2019. “She always worked hard and prized discipline,” Bündchen said. “Looking back, I learned a great deal from her dedication to her family and home.” In 1993, Nonnenmacher enrolled Bündchen in a local modeling course, wanting to correct her posture and teach her confidence. Bündchen was scouted in São Paulo the next year, according to the Journal.