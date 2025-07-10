Supermodel Engaged After Rocker Husband’s Death
Supermodel Paulina Porizkova announced her engagement to her boyfriend of two years, Jeff Greenstein, on Wednesday. Porizkova, 60, posted a video on Instagram of the two holding hands, showing off her new diamond ring, captioning the post simply: “He asked.” Greenstein, 62, works in television as a producer, writer, and director. He was the showrunner for Will & Grace. In 1989, Porizkova married Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ric Ocasek, the former frontman of The Cars. She separated from Ocasek around 2017, who died in 2019 of heart disease. Public scandal erupted when news broke that she and her sons were left out of his will for allegedly “abandoning” him during the divorce proceedings, though she continued to care for him in their home and brought him coffee in Sept. 2019 when she found him dead in his bed. Porizkova settled with Ocasek’s estate in 2021 and told Vanity Fair she was looking for a “nice guy.” Porizkova met Greenstein in 2023 after briefly dating director Aaron Sorkin in 2021. Porizkova has been open about her struggles with her romantic life, sharing on Instagram: “Four years ago I thought I’d drown in darkness. Now I’m goofing around in the warmest of light.” She has said they met “exactly the right time.”