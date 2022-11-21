CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    Fred Prouser/Reuters

    Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.” Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago and posted regular updates until March this year. Her last post included the hashtags #alwayskeepfighting and #chemosucks. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Raab wrote alongside a gallery of images of the star. Aycox became a regular favorite in the Supernatural universe after appearing in several episodes between seasons 1 and 4. While famous for her role as Meg Masters, Aycox also appeared in Jeepers Creepers 2, Perfect Stranger, and The X-Files: I Want to Believe. Her TV credits include 3rd Rock from the Sun, Ally McBeal, and CSI.

