‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle
‘BEAUTIFUL. SMART. FIERCE’
Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.” Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago and posted regular updates until March this year. Her last post included the hashtags #alwayskeepfighting and #chemosucks. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Raab wrote alongside a gallery of images of the star. Aycox became a regular favorite in the Supernatural universe after appearing in several episodes between seasons 1 and 4. While famous for her role as Meg Masters, Aycox also appeared in Jeepers Creepers 2, Perfect Stranger, and The X-Files: I Want to Believe. Her TV credits include 3rd Rock from the Sun, Ally McBeal, and CSI.