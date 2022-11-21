Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side.

Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.”

“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Raab wrote alongside a gallery of images of the star.

A cause of death has not been announced, though Aycox revealed she was diagnosed with leukemia in March 2021, announcing it on an Instagram post in which she said initially she thought she had COVID-19.

“I became very ill thinking I had Covid in January and February. Well, things came to a head,” she wrote alongside a photo of her at hospital. “I ended up in a hospital, diagnosed with Leukemia.”

She posted regular updates until March this year. Her last post, on March 25, showed her singing Whitesnake’s hit “Here I Go Again” in a hospital bed, posted on March 25. It included the hashtags #alwayskeepfighting and #chemosucks.

Aycox became a regular favorite in the Supernatural universe while playing Meg Masters between 2006 and 2008.

While famous for her role as Meg Masters, Aycox also appeared in Jeepers Creepers 2, Perfect Stranger, and The X-Files: I Want to Believe. Her TV credits include 3rd Rock from the Sun, Ally McBeal, and CSI.

She also released an EP, Red Velvet Room, in 2015.

Supernatural creator Eric Kripke paid tribute on Twitter saying he was “gutted” over the news.