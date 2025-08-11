Superstar Rapper Stops Concert to Berate Mother for Bringing Her Child
LOUD AND CLEAR
Colombian superstar Maluma paused a concert in Mexico City to protect the eardrums of one of his youngest fans-and school their mother. Maluma, 31, was playing one of three shows at Palacio de los Deportes on the weekend when he spotted a young mother holding up a child with nothing covering their ears. “With all due respect… how old are they?” Maluma asked the mother in a clip that has been shared online. “A year old? Less? Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a one-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this f---ing high?” Maluma became a father last year when his partner Susana Gomez gave birth to their daughter Paris. The new father continued to berate the fan, noting, “That baby doesn’t even know what it’s doing here. Next time, protect their ears or something. It’s heavy. It’s your responsibility.” Maluma also claimed the mother was “waving them around like they’re a toy.” The musician continued, “I’m telling you with all love and respect, now that I’m a father… [I] would never bring them to a concert. For the next time, be a bit more aware.”