Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

‘Superstore’ Actor Dies at 83

'OH S---'
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.07.25 3:48PM EDT 
"Superstore" scene featuring Jon Miyahara.
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Jon Miyahara, who played the hilarious and silently judgmental retail store employee Brett Kobashigawa in the NBC workplace sitcom Superstore, has died at 83. The exact cause and date of his death have not been publicly released. His castmate Colton Dunn announced Miyahara’s death through a tribute he posted on Instagram. Dunn described Miyahara as a “really awesome guy” who could “speak volumes with just a look.” His role as Brett was Miyahara’s most significant, and he appeared in nearly all 113 episodes, saying a total of two words for the show’s entire run: “Oh s---.” Adored by fans, Miyahara’s character is remembered as a “scene-stealer” for his unperturbed demeanor, occasionally bizarre antics, and most of all, his inscrutable blank stares. Miyahara was similarly enigmatic in his personal life, sharing little information about himself or his family with the public. Superstore fans are honoring him by playing Creep, a callback to one of Brett’s most prominent plotlines in the show, when his fellow store employees stage a memorial service and play Radiohead on the ukulele, mistakenly believing he had died in a tornado. Brett, in his signature unaffected fashion, returns to work the next day.

Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
‘Euphoria’ Star and Nepo Baby Break Up After Four Years of Dating
SPLITSVILLE
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 08.07.25 4:12PM EDT 
Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi.
Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi. The Daily Beast/Getty

Euphoria and Saltburn star Jacob Elordi, 28, and nepo baby Olivia Jade Giannulli, 25, have ended their relationship after years of dating, People reported. Elordi and Giannulli have been spotted in paparazzi photos vacationing together, attending events and out with friends since 2021 but have not officially confirmed their relationship. After a reported split in 2022, a source told People that Elordi and Giannulli were together again and “getting serious.” However, Elordi declined to answer questions about his relationship status in his 2023 GQ Man of the Year profile. “I appreciate you giving me the space,” he adding to the speculation about his relationship with Giannulli after they continued to be spotted together. Giannulli is the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin, of Full House fame and infamy after she was sentenced to two months in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal. Elordi was recently spotted alongside model ex-girlfriend Kai Gerber, daughter of model Cyndi Crawford, at fellow model Cara Delevingne’s L.A. birthday, E! News reported. Elordi and Giannulli’s reps did not respond to People’s request for confirmation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Enjoy Better Sound At Home and On the Go With These Bose Essentials From QVC
SOUND EFFECTS
AD BY QVC
Published 08.07.25 12:01AM EDT 
Hand holding a pair of Bose wireless bluetooth earbuds, available at QVC
QVC

Whether at home or on the go, high-quality audio is essential—and for decades, Bose has been one of the most trusted names for delivering premium sound wherever and whenever you need it. While there’s never a bad time to upgrade everyday gear like speakers and headphones, QVC is making it easier than ever with its curated selection of top Bose essentials, including more than 25% off the brand’s premier bluetooth soundbar.

These wireless headphones feature bold sound, spatialized audio, and a comfortable design, making them an undeniable pick for audiophiles and everyday listeners alike.

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Price taken at the time of publication.
Buy At QVC$359

Need something more mobile to match your lifestyle? These wireless earbuds offer the same noise-cancelling technology at a smaller scale, along with customizable tap control to let you fine-tune your listening experience while on the go.

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds
Price taken at the time of publication.
Buy At QVC$179

Keeping things portable, this micro bluetooth speaker is a must-have for summer, whether you’re lounging by the pool, hiking a trail, or stealing some shade at the park.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
Price taken at the time of publication.
Buy At QVC$120

Of course, no premium audio experience is complete without a home entertainment setup—and Bose’s flagship bluetooth soundbar is an instant upgrade to any set-up. Plus, QVC is offering a limited-time discount of over 25% off, making now the time to act!

Bose Solo Series II Bluetooth Soundbar
Price taken at the time of publication. Reflects 27% discount.
Buy At QVC$145

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Parents Allegedly Abandon Child at Airport to Catch Their Flight
BAD PARENTING
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.07.25 3:46PM EDT 
Published 08.07.25 3:30PM EDT 
Barcelona, Spain, Catalonia, Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport BCN, arriving passenger, customs signs in three languages English Catalan, designated lines.
Jeff Greenberg/Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A couple has been accused of abandoning their 10-year-old son to catch their flight. The child had problems with his documentation that prevented him from boarding a plane at the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport in Barcelona, so his parents boarded with their younger child and called relatives to pick the 10-year-old up. Local police were called and halted the flight. The couple was escorted off the plane and brought to the police station, where the child had been taken for safety. According to a video on TikTok from an air coordinator who witnessed the event, the boy was traveling with a Spanish passport because the passport from his country of origin had expired. He was missing the required visa and thus could not board the plane. The Daily Beast has reached out to Guardia Civil and local authorities for comment.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
New Discovery Sheds Light on Ancient ‘Hobbits’
PRECIOUS
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.07.25 2:40PM EDT 
The team involved in discovering the 'hobbit', Homo floresiensis.
The Sydney Morning Herald/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Before there was the human, there was the hobbit. Now, after discovering stone tools that are 1.48 million years old, archaeologists are gaining a clearer picture of how our diminutive and elusive primate cousins, Homo floresiensis, used to live. Homo sapiens are just one species in the diverse Hominini family, which also includes the diminutive three-feet-tall Homo floresiensis, affectionately nicknamed after the beloved fictional race invented by fantasy writer J.R.R. Tolkien. Their remains were discovered just 22 years ago, and since then, Homo floresiensis has mystified academics. We know little more than the fact that they lived on Flores Island in Indonesia from approximately 700,000 years ago until around 50,000 years ago. The recently discovered stone tools, found on nearby Sulawesi Island, suggest that the “hobbits” may have used sea travel to migrate northward from Sulawesi to Flores, said Adam Brumm, professor of archaeology at Griffith University’s Australian Research Center for Human Evolution. However, the discovery is far from conclusive. The tools were found without Hominini fossils, so they could have been made by a completely different species. Knowledge about the capabilities and movement of other Hominini species helps researchers better understand human evolution.

An artist's rendering of an adult female Homo floresiensis. Based on her partially recovered skeleton, she was about three feet tall and had a chimpanzee-sized brain. The drawing is on display at the Australian Museum in Sydney.
An artist's rendering of an adult female Homo floresiensis. Based on her partially recovered skeleton, she was about three feet tall and had a chimpanzee-sized brain. The drawing is on display at the Australian Museum in Sydney. Peter Schouten-National Geographic Society/Handout via Reuters
Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer Perfume
AMBER AURA
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Updated 08.06.25 2:46PM EDT 
Published 07.18.25 7:30PM EDT 
Humble Brands Sweet Amber Deodorant
Humble Brands.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.

The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.

Humble Brands Sweet Amber Aluminum-Free Deodorant
See At Humble Brands

In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.

The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Diagnosed With Painful Autoimmune Disease
DOCTOR'S ORDERS
Jada Washington 

Intern

Updated 08.07.25 1:38PM EDT 
Published 08.07.25 12:59PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 29: Camilla Luddington attends the 30 Years of Bioderma Celebration Hosted By Abigail Spencer at Chateau Marmont on April 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Bioderma)
STEFANIE KEENAN/Getty Images for Bioderma

Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington is sharing the startling symptoms that led to her diagnosis with an autoimmune disease. On the Call It What It Is podcast, Luddington, who portrays Dr. Jo Wilson on ABC’s long-running drama, revealed she has Hashimoto’s disease. According to the Cleveland Clinic, Hashimoto’s is a lifelong autoimmune condition that affects the thyroid gland, which is responsible for controlling the speed of your metabolism. In Hashimoto’s disease, the metabolism slows, causing symptoms that include fatigue, dry skin, slowed heart rate, weight gain, muscle and joint pain, and hair loss. “It can make you feel...tired and cold,” Luddington, 41, explains, noting that husband Matthew Alan would poke fun at her for having “like 40 blankets on me at night.” There were visible symptoms, too: Luddington recalls waking up to see that her “face and hands were really swollen.” It never crossed her mind that a medical reason could cause her symptoms, but she eventually mentioned feeling chronically tired to her physician. She had blood work done and finally received her diagnosis. The news came as a shock, followed by the relief of knowing the truth. “I was a little freaked out,” she said. “Then when they said it’s common, I was like, ‘That sucks but okay.’”

Read it at CALL IT WHAT IT IS

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
U.S. Embassy Staffer Charged Over Cocaine Snack Cake Smuggling Scheme
CHOCO-HIGH
Tom Latchem 

Reporter

Updated 08.07.25 4:00PM EDT 
Published 08.07.25 12:18PM EDT 
Jairo Arias Caceres packed coke bricks in duty-free whisky boxes, Marlboro cartons, and Choco Pie containers.
Jairo Arias Caceres packed coke bricks in duty-free whisky boxes, Marlboro cartons, and Choco Pie containers. DOJ

A U.S. embassy official in the Dominican Republic allegedly used his badge to sneak bricks of cocaine into New York by stuffing the drug inside duty-free Johnnie Walker whisky boxes, Marlboro cartons, and Choco Pie containers. Security guard Jairo Eliezer Arias Caceres, 35, allegedly recruited couriers, paid their flights, and shepherded the loads through checkpoints between April and December 2023 before Homeland Security agents arrested and extradited him from the Dominican Republic this week, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan. Arias Caceres now faces one count of conspiracy to import cocaine—a charge carrying a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison—after prosecutors blasted the plot as a stunning betrayal of public trust. “While Arias Caceres was supposed to be protecting our diplomats and embassy staff from danger, he was allegedly busy endangering New Yorkers by pumping illegal drugs into our community,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in a release.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Grammy-Winning Jazz Legend Dies at 88
SUBVERSIVE SALSA
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.07.25 11:56AM EDT 
Eddie Palmieri
Frans Schellekens/Redferns

Eddie Palmieri, a legendary Latin jazz artist and salsa pioneer, died on Wednesday at 88. His daughter, Gabriela Palmieri, informed The New York Times that he passed after “an extended illness.” Palmieri is remembered as a firebrand experimentalist who fundamentally shaped Latin music during the golden age of salsa in the 1960s and ’70s. Palmieri was raised by Puerto Rican immigrants in the South Bronx, New York, and developed a passion for Afro-Caribbean dance music and jazz. Palmieri dropped out of high school and cut his teeth as a keyboardist and timbales drummer in the New York tropical club circuit. In 1961, he founded the band La Perfecta, where he blended salsa and Latin jazz with funk, psychedelia, and Puerto Rican folk music. Music critics credit his willingness to change traditional instrument lineups to save on expenses with his role in bringing salsa to new heights. Palmieri became the first Latino to earn a Grammy with his 1974 session, The Sun of Latin Music. He went on to win seven more. In 2013, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Latin Grammys and was named a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts. Palmieri is survived by his four daughters and four grandchildren.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Deeply Personal Reason for Canceling Vegas Residency Shows
BEHIND THE SCENES
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 08.07.25 6:48AM EDT 
Published 08.07.25 6:31AM EDT 
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Kelly Clarkson kicks off new Las Vegas residency "Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas )
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las

Kelly Clarkson has interrupted her Las Vegas residency for the second time since it started last month after revealing her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is suffering from serious health issues. Clarkson, who has two children—River, 10, and Remington, 8—with Blackstock, posted on Instagram to apologize for the cancelations, telling fans: “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.” The singer canceled the first two shows of her residency at Caesars Palace on July 4, citing vocal problems, although a source told Page Six at the time that she was facing “hidden battles that very few people are privy to… it’s a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her.” She also missed 10 episodes of her NBC talk show back in March, citing personal issues. Clarkson was married to Blackstock, her former manager, for seven years until she filed for divorce in 2020, later admitting that she “did not handle the divorce well.”

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Punk-Inspired Womenswear Collection Is a Celebration of Self-Expression
AWE STRUCK
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.06.25 2:35PM EDT 
Published 08.05.25 4:53PM EDT 
Woman wearing clothes from Road To Awe's women's collection
Road To Awe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The right clothes make a statement—and if you’re looking to announce your presence with a bold, expressive flair, Road to Awe’s womenswear collection has you covered. With rebellious edge and street-savvy style, these elevated essentials are built to amplify your presence and spark conversation the moment you walk in.

Since 2014, Road to Awe (RTA) has championed a signature aesthetic of “irreverent luxury,” blending streetwear flair, elevated design, and punk-inspired minimalism. The brand launched with a focus on womenswear, and though it has since expanded into men’s staples, the women’s line remains a signature of the brand. Now, RTA is making it easier than ever to show up in style with an exclusive deal for new customers: take 15% off your first purchase of the women’s line using the code WOMENS15.

If you want something that perfectly embodies RTA’s minimal punk aesthetic, look no further than the brand’s signature bustier-style top, which features soft-seamed cups and a body-hugging silhouette that is sure to turn heads.

Nour Top (Black Lurex)
Use code WOMENS15 to save 15%.
Shop At Road To Awe

This cropped blouse—made from a soft wool-silk blend with flared cape sleeves and ruched detailing at the nape—turns an everyday walk into a runway moment.

Deep U Kimono Sweater
Use code WOMENS15 to save 15%.
Shop At Road To Awe

Every rebel needs denim, and this fashion-forward corset finished in a charcoal wash features a chic full front zip that perfectly punctuates the punk aesthetic.

Jazzi Denim Top
Use code WOMENS15 to save 15%.
Shop At Road To Awe

Click here to browse RTA’s killer collection!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
James Patterson Set to Co-Author Book on Luigi Mangione Case
‘AMERICAN DREAM GONE WRONG’
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.07.25 12:19PM EDT 
Author James Patterson, left, will co-author a book about Luigi Mangione, right.
Getty/Reuters

Bestselling mystery author James Patterson will collaborate with investigative journalist Vicky Ward to release a book about Luigi Mangione and the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to a press release yesterday. While there is no official title or release date, the book will cover the highly-sensationalized case of alleged killer Mangione who is currently awaiting trial for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Patterson said he was “riveted” by the five-day manhunt for Mangione. “This is a story about the American Dream Gone Wrong. It’s also a story of one young man’s descent from Ivy League graduate to notorious accused killer to so-called political martyr,” Patterson said in the press release. “This story touches all of us... Nothing is more of a reviled black box than the health insurance industry, and it’s time to open it up,” Ward said. The book will pull from sources including exclusive interviews, court transcripts, and SEC filings for in-depth coverage. Patterson and Ward have collaborated before on The Idaho Four, a 2025 nonfiction book that similarly covers a true crime case. Little, Brown and Company will publish the book. The announcement follows actor Dave Franco revealing that he would be open to portraying Mangione in a biopic earlier this week.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Tarantula Species With Penis That Dwarfs Its Body Discovered By Stunned Scientists
NINE-LEGGED FREAK
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 08.07.25 11:48AM EDT 
Published 08.07.25 11:06AM EDT 
Scientists have stumbled upon a group of tarantulas with such outrageously long genitals, they had to invent an entirely new genus just to classify them.
Zamani et al. 2025

Scientists have stumbled upon four new species of tarantulas whose males have such outrageously long genitals that they had to invent an entirely new genus to classify them: Satyrex, named after the mythological satyr—half-man, half-goat, all libido—and the Latin word for king, rex. The males of the newfound species boast palps (spider sperm-delivery appendages) that stretch up to four times the length of their upper bodies and rival their legs in size. Most species top out with palps twice the length of their head and thorax combined. But in Satyrex ferox, the largest and fiercest of the bunch, the male’s palps clock in at a full 2 inches—nearly half its leg span. Researchers believe these exaggerated organs evolved as a survival tactic, keeping males at a safer distance from their famously cannibalistic mates. Satyrex arabicus was found in Saudi Arabia, Satyrex ferox in Yemen and Oman, and Satyrex somalicus and Satyrex speciosus in Somaliland. The spiders live in rocky crevices. “At least in tarantula taxonomy, it seems that size really does matter,” said Alireza Zamani, the study’s lead author and an arachnologist at the University of Turku in Finland.

A diagram displays the palps of the newly identified tarantula species: Satyrex ferox (C), S. arabicus (D), S. speciosus (E), and S. somalicus (F). For comparison, palps A and B are from previously known tarantula species Monocentropus balfouri and Monocentropus lambertoni, respectively. Each scale bar represents 2 millimeters.
The palps shown in images C to F are from the newly identified tarantula species—while A and B are from previously known tarantula species for comparison. The small black lines are scale bars representing two millimeters. Zamani et al. 2025
Read it at Live Science

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now