Nick Santos of ‘Superstore’ Gets Engaged to Zeke Smith of ‘Survivor’ at GLAAD Awards
💘
Superstore star Nico Santos and his boyfriend, Survivor contestant Zeke Smith, got engaged at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards Saturday night, four years after meeting at the award show. After sharing a brief anecdote on how the two met, Smith launched into his ode of love for Santos. “Nico, your love has taught me how to love,” Smith said as he kneeled down on stage in front of the adorning crowd. “You are my other half, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.” Smith then put the ring on Santos’ finger, solidifying the engagement with a kiss—all with a standing ovation for the two. Santos and Smith confirmed their relationship in 2018 after meeting at that year’s GLAAD Awards. Smith was famously outed as transgender during his time on Survivor, an experience he used to platform transgender rights while on the show.