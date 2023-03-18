Supervisor in Tyre Nichols Beating Retired Right Before He Was Supposed to Be Fired
SCOT-FREE
The officers who beat Tyre Nichols to death during a traffic stop may have been fired and charged with murder, but their supervisor appears to have avoided any accountability for the slaying. According to documents related to a planned termination meeting, Lt. DeWayne Smith, who was on the scene as Nichols was repeatedly punched, kicked, and hit with batons, retired with full benefits the day before he was set to be fired. Memphis City Council vice-chairman JB Smiley Jr. was one of a group of city officials who saw the move as unjust, saying, “I just don’t like the fact that [Nichols’] parents are paying this officer to go on and live and that’s troubling.” According to the documents, Smith allegedly made multiple questionable decisions in the aftermath of the beating, including failing to get Nichols medical care before his death, telling Nichols’ family he’d been driving under the influence without evidence, and not wearing his body camera in violation of department policy.