Superyacht’s Bigwig Guests: We Were Watching the Euros When Blaze Erupted
After last week’s inferno that burnt 1200 acres of forest on the Greek island of Hydra, caused by a fireworks display launched off the deck of a superyacht, some of the vessel’s well-heeled guests have claimed they had nothing to do with the disaster. Billionaire Daniyar Abdulgazin, one of Kazakhistan’s richest men, as well as a British national and two Polish nationals told police they were instead watching the Euro 2024 football competition when the fireworks went off, according to the Daily Mail. They did not specify which of the three games they were watching. Local media identified Abulgazin as one of six Kazakh guests aboard the chartered triple-decker superyacht, Persefoni I. Thirteen crew members were detained by authorities for letting off the fireworks and have since appeared before an investigative magistrate on arson charges, which could result in 20 years in jail and fines up to €200,000. The superyacht’s wealthy passengers have all since fled Greece, the Mail reports. The fire on the island of Hydra tore through its only pine forest late on Friday.