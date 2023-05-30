CHEAT SHEET
Supposedly Dead Billionaire Might be Alive in Russia: Report
The mysterious disappearance of German-American billionaire Karl-Erivan Haub is growing stranger, following a report that claims the businessman may still be alive—and in Russia. Haub was last seen in Zermatt, Switzerland, in 2018 while preparing for a ski race. A court in Germany labeled him legally dead three years ago, since the circumstances of his absence remained unresolved and his body was never located. Now, an inquiry into his supposed death has revealed strange new information, including that the tycoon allegedly called a woman with purported links to the Russian security service “13 times in the three days before he vanished.”