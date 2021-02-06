Supreme Court Rules Indoor Church Services Can Resume in California
HOLY MOLY
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled late on Friday that coronavirus restrictions on indoor religious services at some California churches must be eased. Bans on singing during indoor services remain in place, but the court struck down absolute bans on indoor services in parts of the state where coronavirus case counts are the highest. The judges were able to agree on very little: conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas wanted to end the ban on singing despite evidence that COVID-19 is spread more easily by loud talking and similar activities. The liberal justices didn’t believe any restrictions on religious services in the state should be eased. In her dissent Justice Elena Kagan wrote, “Justices on this Court are not scientists, nor do we know much about public health policy,” and cited health experts’ statements on the increased risk of spreading COVID-19 in indoor spaces.