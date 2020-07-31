Supreme Court Allows Trump Admin to Use Pentagon Funds to Build Border Wall
GO AHEAD
The Supreme Court voted 5-4 along ideological lines Friday not to block President Donald Trump’s administration from using $2.5 billion in Pentagon funds for the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a project Trump used as a cornerstone of his campaign and an emblem of his anti-immigration policy agenda. The court made a similar ruling last July allowing the Trump administration to use funds set aside by Congress for the Pentagon, and the Trump administration has since made specific allocations for the construction of fences, roads, and lighting in places the government has identified as drug smuggling hotspots. The Sierra Club, an environmental group, and Southern Border Communities Coalition, which advocates for people living along the border, had filed suit against the White House to halt the wall.