Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration to Use Pentagon Funds for Border Wall

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the Trump Administration can use $2.5 billion in Pentagon funds to build part of the border wall. According to The New York Times, the Supreme Court entered a stay on a lower court decision that prevented the transfer of funds for the wall effort—allowing construction to continue while litigation proceeds. In a tweet, President Trump called the decision a “Big VICTORY.” “The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed. Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law!” he wrote.