Supreme Court Blocks Alabama’s Voting Map With Only One Majority-Black District
FAIRER LINES
The Supreme Court has denied Alabama’s bid to implement a congressional map that includes just one majority-Black district. According to The Washington Post, the Tuesday ruling, which contained no dissenting voices, agreed with the court’s June 5-4 decision that deemed the state’s voting maps unfair to Black residents and ordered Alabama to redraw its map. But the new proposal still only included one district out of seven with majority-Black voters, which only represents roughly half of the state’s Black population. A court order made by three lower-court judges stated, “The law requires the creation of an additional district that affords Black Alabamians, like everyone else, a fair and reasonable opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.” This revised map would aid Democrats in their effort to control the state’s House of Representatives in the 2024 election.