Supreme Court Blocks Texas Law Regulating Social Media Companies
FIRST AMENDMENT QUESTIONS
In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court blocked a Texas law that regulates how social media companies limit content. Republican lawmakers who crafted the law argue that it prevents the platforms from silencing conservative viewpoints. The law went into effect earlier this month after a U.S. Court of Appeals lifted an injunction that had blocked it. Two groups representing the tech companies filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court, saying in the application that the law is “an unprecedented assault on the editorial discretion of private websites.” The petition to the court also says the platforms should not be obliged to disseminate “the vilest speech imaginable,” including white supremacist creeds. The court’s majority opinion did not provide reasoning, typical of emergency requests, and is not the final say in the matter. A legal battle is still ongoing over whether the law violates the First Amendment, which generally bans government restrictions on speech based on content, as the case is pending in a federal appeals court and may return to the Supreme Court. Texas’ attorney general maintains that the law does not violate the First Amendment.