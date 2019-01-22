Supreme Court Declines to Hear Trump’s DACA Appeal
NO THANK YOU
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take action on the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program during their current term, denying President Trump the ability to forcibly end the program in the coming months. The Trump administration had hoped to get a quick ruling from the high court supporting its end to DACA. Trump has been a vociferous opponent of DACA—which allows children of undocumented immigrants to stay in the country if they arrived before 2007 and were younger than 16 at the time—throughout his presidency, but rulings in lower courts have barred him from ending it. By refusing to hear the case, the Supreme Court allows the program to continue for at least another 10 to 12 months while the issue plays out in the lower courts. However, the cases that were not acted on today could come back next term.