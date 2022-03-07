CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Supreme Court Declines to Revive Bill Cosby’s Sex Assault Case
DONE AND DUSTED
Read it at CNN
On Monday, the Supreme Court confirmed it would not challenge a decision made by a Pennsylvania court to overturn Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction. In 2018, the comedian was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault and served three years behind bars. Last June, he walked out of prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court tossed the conviction, claiming it had not been reached through due process. Prosecutors in Pennsylvania, however, challenged the state’s decision by asking the Supreme Court to reevaluate the case. By denying the decision, the high court upholds the state’s finding.