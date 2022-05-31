Supreme Court Demands Law Clerks Hand Over Phone Records in Roe v. Wade Leak Investigation: Report
CELL PROBE
Tensions inside the Supreme Court are reaching a new high with news that law clerks will be made to hand over cellphone records as part of an investigation to identify the person who leaked a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade to the press, CNN reports. The court’s extraordinary move comes after Politico published the draft opinion on May 2—itself an unprecedented breach of the court’s confidentiality—revealing that abortion rights in the U.S. could be about to be restricted. Clerks are also allegedly being made to sign affidavits and some are considering taking on outside legal counsel as part of the inquiry to find the source of the leak. Chief Justice John Roberts is said to have met with the law clerks—young lawyers considered to be among the most promising in the country–in the wake of the leak, but it remains unclear if interviews have yet been conducted.