Supreme Court Denies GOP Bid to Overturn PA Result With One-Line Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a Republican bid to stop Pennsylvania from certifying its election results, crushing the dreams of MAGA diehards who hoped the highest court would eventually come to Trump’s rescue. The brief order provided no reasoning and simply offered one line: “The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied.” It didn’t say if any justices, including the three appointed by President Trump, dissented. The legal action was led by Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), who claimed expanded absentee voting violated the state constitution. However, President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state has already been certified.