Supreme Court Tells Lindsey Graham He Must Testify in Georgia Election Probe
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appears to have reached the end of the road in his desperate attempt to avoid testifying before a Georgia grand jury in an investigation into the effort to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied his bid to avoid testifying, clearing the way for him to be questioned in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ probe. The ruling had no recorded dissents. The move comes a week after Judge Clarence Thomas put a temporary hold on Graham’s testimony. Graham has been swept into the investigation for allegedly pleading with Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to overturn the election at former President Donald Trump’s bidding. A date for Graham to speak in front of the jury has not yet been set.