Supreme Court Shoots Down McCarthy’s Challenge to Proxy Voting
LET IT GO
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s challenge to proxy voting, a pandemic-era absentee voting process for the House of Representatives. The process allowed representatives for the first time in U.S. history to vote without being present in the chamber, which McCarthy claimed was unconstitutional. The high court’s decision upholds a lower court ruling made last July that determined courts don’t have the authority to dictate House procedures. As reported by Politico, Republican House members have championed in-person voting—even though many GOP representatives have used the proxy voting system throughout the pandemic—and vowed to end the absentee practice should Republicans regain control of the House in the 2022 midterms.