Supreme Court Freezes House Subpoena for Trump Financial Records, Including Tax Returns
The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed a House Oversight Committee subpoena for Donald Trump’s financial records from his accounting firm. According to The Washington Post, the justices will consider whether the Court will hear Trump’s appeal on the subpoena in an expedited review. The president’s legal team must file their petition explaining why the the Court should hear the case by Dec. 5. If denied, the lower court ruling granting Congress access to the documents will go into effect. If accepted, the Supreme Court will likely hear the case and make a decision before the end of June. In March, the Oversight Committee requested a decade of documents on Trump's financial dealings from accounting firm Mazars USA. The document request has since been appealed through the court system, leading to the Supreme Court’s Monday evening order. The court has been asked to weigh in on a similar request from the Manhattan district attorney’s office.