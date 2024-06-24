Supreme Court Gives Josh Duggar a Big Nope
DENIED
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar had his appeal to the Supreme Court rejected this week after authorities found child sexual abuse material on his work computer in 2019. Duggar, who starred alongside his family in TLC's 19 Kids and Counting, was found guilty of receiving child pornography in 2021, after which he was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison. Duggar’s attorneys appealed the Supreme Court on the grounds that another employee who had used the same computer had a prior sex offense conviction, but the courts weren’t moved. As is customary, the court didn’t explain why they declined to take up his case. 19 Kids And Counting was canceled in 2015 after allegations surfaced that Duggar had molested five underage girls, including two of his sisters. Earlier this year, Duggar's cousin Amy King told told People that Duggar “deserves every second in [jail], and I hope he gets a longer term.”