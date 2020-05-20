Supreme Court Hides Mueller Grand Jury Records From Congress, for Now

CHEAT SHEET
    The Supreme Court has temporarily barred Congress from accessing materials from the grand jury review of Robert Mueller’s inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The ruling, issued Wednesday, allows President Trump’s administration to make its case to the high court by June 1 with the records sealed. The House Judiciary Committee had requested access to the records in connection with an impeachment inquiry, and two lower courts had granted the request. The committee’s impeachment inquest is separate from President Trump’s December impeachment.

