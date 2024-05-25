Supreme Court Justice Alito's Wife Trolled Neighbors With Upside-Down Flag
RED FLAG
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s flag dramas are mounting, with the Washington Post revealing his wife Martha-Ann once said the upside-down American flag outside their Virginia home after the Jan. 6 insurrection was “an international signal of distress” that she only hoisted in a neighborhood dispute. Back then, Post reporter Robert Barnes visited the Alitos to inquire about the symbol embraced by election-deniers. Martha-Ann reportedly shouted, “Ask them what they did!” in reference to her neighbors (who apparently had anti-Trump yard signs). Samuel Alito denied any involvement. But last summer, the couple flew another extremist banner and Christian nationalist favorite, the “Appeal to Heaven” flag, outside their New Jersey vacation home. Now the justice is facing calls to recuse himself from Jan. 6-related cases, including former President Trump’s claim that he should be immune from facing charges related to attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.