Supreme Court Justice Blasts Rise of Vulgarity in Trump’s America

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy bemoaned the increase in ignorance, partisanship, and vulgarity in public life that has come with the political rise of Donald Trump, while also acknowledging his son’s relationship with the president.

The justice, who stepped down in 2018, sat down with The New York Times for a rare two-hour interview ahead of the release of his new memoir “Life, Law and Liberty” next week.

Kennedy, 89, retired during Trump’s first term in office, which allowed the president to appoint his replacement for Kennedy’s pivotal swing seat.

But some of the observations from the justice’s book appeared to target the president, the New York Times noted.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, pictured on March 04, 2025, denounced the rise in vulgarity and partisanship in the U.S. in a lengthy interview with The New York Times. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Perhaps those who bring vulgarity to our nation may not have a true psychosis of narcissism, but by their conduct they display the same elements as those with that affliction,” Kennedy wrote. “They are so self-important that they enjoy degrading others.”

When asked if that was about anyone specific, Kennedy insisted he was just saying it “generally.”

“I’m amazed at what I sometimes will hear on television,” he said.

In the lengthy interview, Kennedy, however confirmed Trump’s fondness of his son, Justin. The younger Kennedy worked for Deutsche Bank when Trump was a real estate developer and a major client.

Kennedy described his son as “instrumental in giving Trump some key things” and that “Trump likes him very much.”

President Donald Trump greets retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy as he arrives to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

That Kennedy’s son had a relationship with Trump has long been known, but it was a rare comment from the justice on it.

Back in 2017, after Trump wrapped up his first address to Congress, the president was captured greeting Kennedy on camera, acknowledging his son.

“Say hello to your boy,” the president said. “Special guy.”

The justice responded: “Your kids have been very nice to him.” Trump then said, “Well, they love him.”

Kennedy was first appointed to the court back in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan. He was the final member of the country’s highest court to be confirmed unanimously 97 to 0.

At times, he was a reliable conservative vote, but other times he was a swing vote on the 5-to-4 court siding with the more liberal justices on same-sex marriage and abortion rights.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh shakes hands with retired Justice Anthony Kennedy after Kavanaugh's ceremonial swearing in with President Donald Trump at the White House October 08, 2018. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump nominated Justice Brett Kavanaugh as his replacement, further solidifying the conservative majority.