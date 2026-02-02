Supreme Court Justice Spotted in Audience at Grammy Awards

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was spotted in the crowd at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Photos and videos circulating on social media showed the top judge sitting in the audience beside her husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, during the ceremony in Los Angeles. Jackson, who was nominated in the Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling category for her audiobook Lovely One, ultimately did not win, with that award going to the Dalai Lama instead. It was an evening otherwise characterized by widespread criticism of the Donald Trump administration, with host Trevor Noah drawing the ire of MAGAworld for his mockery of the Republican president during his opening monologue and throughout much of the rest of the night. ”The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable!” the president griped on Truth Social early Monday morning. “CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer.”