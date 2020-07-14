Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized for ‘Possible Infection’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Tuesday for a “possible infection,” a court spokesperson said. Ginsburg, 87, was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday after “experiencing fevers and chills” the night before. Ginsberg “underwent an endoscopic procedure...to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August,” the spokesperson added about the four-time cancer survivor. “The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”