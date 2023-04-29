Justice Samuel Alito Says He Has ‘Pretty Good Idea’ Who Leaked Draft Abortion Opinion

Read it at Wall Street Journal
Justice Samuel Alito says he might know who leaked the Dobbs v. Jackson draft abortion opinion to Politico last May, creating an unprecedented scandal for the Supreme Court. “I personally have a pretty good idea who is responsible, but that’s different from the level of proof that is needed to name somebody,” Alito said. The Supreme Court Justice also told The Wall Street Journal that he was certain the motive was to impede the decision: “It was a part of an effort to prevent the Dobbs draft...from becoming the decision of the court. And that’s how it was used for those six weeks by people on the outside—as part of the campaign to try to intimidate the court.”