Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor’s Staff Pushed Libraries to Buy Her Books
SHELF LIFE
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s staff repeatedly pushed public institutions including libraries and colleges to buy her books, according to a report. A report from The Associated Press claims that records show that her taxpayer-funded court employees were repeatedly “performing tasks for the justice’s book ventures, which workers in other branches of government are barred from doing.” Institutions were allegedly encouraged to buy copies of Sotomayor’s memoir of children’s books—which have already netted her $3.7 million since joining the court in 2009—as part of speaking engagements intended to increase sales. “When (Sotomayor) is invited to participate in a book program, Chambers staff recommends the number of books (for an organization to order) based on the size of the audience so as not to disappoint attendees who may anticipate books being available at an event,” the Supreme Court said in a statement.