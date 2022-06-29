Justice Stephen Breyer to Retire From Supreme Court on Thursday
HANGIN’ UP THE ROBES
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has notified the White House that he will officially retire on Thursday at noon. His retirement, which Breyer first announced was imminent in January, will come after the nation’s highest court hands down its final opinions before taking summer recess. After his retirement is made official on Thursday, Breyer will then be present as, minutes later, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson gets sworn in as the first Black female justice on the court. Jackson, 51, was confirmed to the seat in April. She is “prepared to take the prescribed oaths to begin her service as the 116th member of this Court,” Breyer wrote in his Wednesday memo to President Joe Biden. Breyer, who is 83, has served on the Supreme Court since 1994. Under the statute cited in his letter, he will be allowed to retain his title, keep an office at the court, and continue to draw a salary.