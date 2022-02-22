CHEAT SHEET
SCOTUS Officially Kills Trump’s Bid to Block Docs From Jan. 6 Committee
Former President Donald Trump’s bid to block the Jan. 6 committee from getting his White House records is over, with the U.S. Supreme Court rejecting his appeal on Tuesday. The decision to deny a review, first reported by Politico reporter Kyle Cheney, came a month after the high court rejected an initial stay of the documents, effectively allowing the committee to access them. The committee had sought White House documents such as a draft speech Trump was going to give on Jan. 6 and a draft executive order giving him the power to order the seizure of voting machines. Both of those documents were provided to the committee on Jan. 21, two days after the initial SCOTUS order.