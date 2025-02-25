Supreme Court Orders New Trial for Death Row Inmate

Cheat Sheet
1
Queen Camilla Reveals She Adopted New Puppy With a Peculiar Name
New Princess
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.25.25 1:42PM EST 
Queen Camilla holds her jack-russell terrier unveiling a plaque as they visit the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home
Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla has welcomed a new four-legged companion into the royal household. During a visit to a museum on Feb. 25, she revealed that she had adopted an eight-week-old puppy. The pup comes after the loss of her beloved dog Beth, who was put down in November due to an untreatable tumor. Describing the new arrival as “a bit of everything,” Camilla also shared the dog’s modest name: “He’s called Moley. Looks just like a mole!” The Daily Mail reporter who posted the video of Camilla announcing Moley’s adoption on X later clarified that the dog is, in fact, a female. Though Moley has yet to make a public appearance, she may soon step into her predecessor Beth’s paw prints and join Camilla on royal outings. Beth, a Jack Russel Terrier that Camilla adopted in 2011, was a familiar presence at official events. In a particularly memorable moment, Beth helped unveil a plaque at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2020 by tugging at a sausage tied to the curtain.

Read it at People

2
WATCH: CEO Resigns After Imitating Elon Musk’s Salute in Viral Video
YIKES
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.25.25 12:07PM EST 
Published 02.25.25 12:06PM EST 
Reddit
Reddit reddit

The CEO of an Idaho-based construction company stepped down on Monday after imitating Elon Musk’s provocative salute at a company event. Tom Hill, chief executive of Engineered Structures, Inc., was seen in a viral video making the gesture on stage in front of a montage of President Donald Trump images, The Independent reported. In the clip, employees could be heard cheering. The CEO later acknowledged that his gesture resembled a Nazi salute. He explained that he had been commenting on the “craziness” of the 2024 presidential election by performing a “political skit,” where he mimicked Trump’s signature dance moves and Elon Musk‘s controversial salute at an inauguration event on Jan. 20. Hill released a statement announcing his resignation writing: “It is with a heavy heart that announce my voluntary resignation as CEO of ESI Construction and Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.” He added “While my behavior was never intended to promote hatred or extremist views, I recognize that it has rightfully generated intense backlash and has overshadowed the mission of our company. Please accept my sincere apologies for the hurt I have caused.”

Read it at The Independent

3

Supreme Court Orders New Trial for Death Row Inmate

TAKE TWO
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.25.25 1:00PM EST 
Published 02.25.25 12:59PM EST 
Glossip
Don Knight/Reuters

Richard Glossip, who has maintained his innocence for over two and half decades on death row, will get a new trial after spending the better part of his life behind bars. Glossip was initially convicted of commissioning the murder of an Oklahoma motel owner in 1997. He was working at the motel at the time and allegedly paid a man named Justin Sneed to do the deed. Sneed, who claimed he had a “meth habit,” agreed to plead guilty in exchange for testifying against Glossip. While Glossip was convicted in 1998 for first-degree murder, he’s been re-tried and re-convicted, including by the Supreme Court in 2015. He’s seen nine execution dates come and go and he’s eaten his “last meal” three times before a last-minute change of heart has led officials to prolong his life. On Tuesday, the high court ruled 5-3 in favor of Glossip, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor delivering the opinion. She wrote that earlier mistakes by the prosecution—including their failure to correct their key witness’ testimony—violated Glossip’s right to due process. Sotomayor said it was their “constitutional obligation” to retry the case.

Read it at CBS News

4
Couple Says They Were Forced to Sit Next to Dead Body on Plane
HORROR FLIGHT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.25.25 11:56AM EST 
A Current Affair
A Current Affair A Current Affair

An Australian couple claim they were forced to sit beside a dead woman’s body for four hours during a long-haul flight from Australia to Qatar, A Current Affair reported. Mitchell Ring and Jennifer Colin were aboard a Qatar Airways plane from Melbourne to Venice, Italy when a fellow passenger “collapsed” and died during their flight last week. “They did everything they could, but unfortunately the lady couldn’t be saved, which was pretty heartbreaking to watch,” Ring said. However, the couple was then not allowed to switch seats for the remainder of the flight, while medical staff addressed the body upon landing, according to Ring and Colin. They added that Qatar Airlines didn’t offer any support after the fact either. Ring explained that the woman was initially wheeled up to business class, however she couldn’t fit through the aisle as she was “quite a large lady.” “They looked a bit frustrated, then they just looked at me and saw seats were available beside me, my wife was on the other side, we were in a row of four,” Ring told A Current Affair. “They said, ‘Can you move over please?’ and I just said, ‘Yes no problem’. Then they placed the lady in the chair I was in.” Qatar Airways told in a statement to NBC News on Monday: ”We apologize for any inconvenience or distress this incident may have caused, and are in the process of contacting passengers in line with our policies and procedures.”

Read it at A Current Affair

5
‘The Bear’ Star Set to Write and Star in Live-Action ‘Barney’ Movie
YES, PURPLE DINOSAUR
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 02.25.25 11:50AM EST 
Published 02.25.25 11:49AM EST 
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri will write and (possibly) star in A24’s live-action Barney movie, according to Variety. The project has been highly anticipated since it was announced in November 2019, from IP owner Mattel Films and with Nope and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya attached to produce the film, which was pitched at the time as “completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations.” Kaluuya previously described the film this way to Entertainment Weekly in 2020: “Barney taught us, ‘I love you, you love me. Won’t you say you love me too?’ That’s one of the first songs I remember, and what happens when that isn’t true?” In 2023, Mattel’s head of film said the project would be an “A24-type film,” but the first news of A24’s actual involvement comes along with Edibiri’s news on Tuesday. Sources told Variety that Kaluuya would not be starring alongside Edebiri, as many fans had assumed he’d be on-screen for the project.

Read it at Variety

6
United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in New Jersey
TURNED AROUND
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.25.25 11:26AM EST 
United Airlines flight
United Airlines flight Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

United Airlines Flight 1544 was forced to turn around en route to Las Vegas and make an emergency landing at Newark Airport on Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail. The 176 passengers and six crew initially departed from Newark Airport right before 6 a.m. The flight was heading to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The Port Authority said the plane was only in the air for an hour when it turned around due to an unnamed mechanical issue. “United flight 1544 to Las Vegas returned to Newark Liberty International Airport to address a possible mechanical issue,” United announced in a statement. “The flight landed safely, and all passengers deplaned normally at the gate. We have arranged for a different aircraft to take our customers to Las Vegas this morning.” The airline scheduled the flight to take off at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. This emergency landing comes after a slew of recent airline incidents, including a highly publicized tragedy in which an American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter in January, killing everyone on board.

Read it at Daily Mail

7
Tesla Sales Plunge in Europe as Musk Ramps Up Far-Right Support
TIRE OUT
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Published 02.25.25 7:14AM EST 
A protester in Berlin holds up a placard that reads "Behind fascism is a billionaire", on Jan. 27, 2025
A protester in Berlin holds up a placard that reads "Behind fascism is a billionaire", on Jan. 27, 2025 Maja Hitij/Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Tesla sales in Europe dropped dramatically in January, a month in which the company’s billionaire CEO Elon Musk made repeated interventions in the continent’s politics. Just 9,900 Teslas were sold in Europe in January—a fall of over 45 percent on the same month in 2024, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association. The near halving of Tesla sales came even as Europeans bought about 37 percent more battery EVs for the month compared with the same period a year ago. Some auto industry analysts have suggested that consumers may be waiting for the new Y model, set to release in the first half of this year, which could be contributing to the decline. But the drop also comes as Musk stepped up his backing of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Campaigners have also specifically targeted Tesla with protests amid Musk’s rightward turn, and some customers have reported concerns that their vehicles are being viewed as a message of support for Musk.

Read it at FT

8
David Beckham Teases Netflix Doc on Wife Victoria: ‘She’s Very Funny'
ADDING SOME SPICE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.25.25 10:46AM EST 
TETBURY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham during a dinner at Highgrove House on February 07, 2025 in Tetbury, England. In preparation for their upcoming State Visits to the Holy See and the Republic of Italy in early April 2025, The King and Queen will attend a special dinner alongside the Italian Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Inigo Lambertini, Mrs. Maria Grazia Lambertini, and Italian-American actor Stanley Tucci. The event will celebrate the values of Slow Food and Slow Fashion. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Following the success of David Beckham’s Netflix documentary series aptly named Beckham, the former soccer star is teasing his wife Victoria Beckham‘s own show on the streaming platform. The ex-Spice Girl is “one of the hardest working women I know,” he said Tuesday at MIP London networking event. “It’s gonna see her in a different light,” he said. “It’s gonna see the work that she puts into her business, her life, her family. There’s so many different elements of this documentary that people are going to be surprised by, the juggling that she does.” Victoria is on a “journey to build a fashion empire—and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all,” a previous press release read. “I think with Victoria, some people probably think, ‘Oh, she started a brand and it’s come very easy,’ but she’s been building this for a long time,” her husband added, this week. The series is set to be released mid-2025. One of the most viral moments of the first Beckham series featured David forcing Victoria to admit her father drove a Rolls-Royce after she described her family as working class. “She’s got a very witty personality — she’s very funny. Not as funny as me," David added.

Read it at Hollywood Reporter

9
Trump Backs Ramaswamy’s Run for Ohio Governor After Ripping His MAGA Credentials
CHANGING TUNE
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Updated 02.25.25 5:21AM EST 
Published 02.25.25 5:13AM EST 
Donald Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy
Brandon Bell/Brandon Bell/Getty Images

President Trump endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign to become governor of Ohio. “He’s Young, Strong, and Smart!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!” Ramaswamy officially announced his Ohio campaign on Monday, saying he wanted to make Ohio the “top state in the country.” The president’s praise is in contrast to his remarks in January 2024, during the Republican primaries, when Trump accused Ramaswamy of “deceitful campaign tricks” and said he was “not MAGA.” Ramaswamy’s campaign also picked up support from Elon Musk, his former co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency. Ramaswamy spent only a few hours at DOGE before suddenly quitting amid reports that he was pushed out by Musk, though Ramaswamy insists his departure was a “mutual” decision. Behind the back-slapping social posts there are already potential signs of tension between the gubernatorial hopeful and his political allies. Ramaswamy hesitated when asked whether he would mirror DOGE’s work to slash spending in Ohio, like Musk has done in the federal government.

Read it at Truth Social

10
Lucasfilm Boss Dragged by Musk Is Stepping Down
END OF AN ERA
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.25.25 9:35AM EST 
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Producer Kathleen Kennedy speaks onstage during the Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Star Wars film boss Kathleen Kennedy is to step down by the end of the year, according to a report. Kennedy, who has enjoyed a mixed 13-year stint at George Lucas-founded Lucasfilm, told the studio’s owner Disney that she intends to call it quits, three sources told Puck. News of Kennedy’s impending departure comes after Elon Musk railed against her in June last year, accusing her of being “more deadly than the Death Star” in response to criticism of Star Wars spin-off series The Acolyte. Musk also separately attacked Kennedy by name in another post alleging that she’s “super bigoted against men.” Despite successes like producing the highest-grossing domestic feature of 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Kennedy’s tenure at Lucasfilm also saw her preside over tumult between studio and filmmakers. Multiple high-profile projects also ended up being scrapped while others endured dramatic mid-production overhauls, as was the case with the firing of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Read it at Puck

