Supreme Court Orders New Trial for Death Row Inmate

Queen Camilla has welcomed a new four-legged companion into the royal household. During a visit to a museum on Feb. 25, she revealed that she had adopted an eight-week-old puppy. The pup comes after the loss of her beloved dog Beth, who was put down in November due to an untreatable tumor. Describing the new arrival as “a bit of everything,” Camilla also shared the dog’s modest name: “He’s called Moley. Looks just like a mole!” The Daily Mail reporter who posted the video of Camilla announcing Moley’s adoption on X later clarified that the dog is, in fact, a female. Though Moley has yet to make a public appearance, she may soon step into her predecessor Beth’s paw prints and join Camilla on royal outings. Beth, a Jack Russel Terrier that Camilla adopted in 2011, was a familiar presence at official events. In a particularly memorable moment, Beth helped unveil a plaque at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2020 by tugging at a sausage tied to the curtain.
