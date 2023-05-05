Read it at CNN
The U.S. Supreme Court has paused the execution of Richard Glossip—currently on death row in Oklahoma for a 1998 capital murder conviction—after the state’s attorney general said he could no longer support the killing. The case went to the Supreme Court after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeal denied Glossip’s request to halt the execution, even after the state attorney general outlined flaws in the prosecution’s case and demonstrated that a key witness gave false testimony. Glossip’s execution, originally scheduled for May 18, will remain on pause while the Supreme Court decides whether they will take the case.