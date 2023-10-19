Supreme Court Refuses to Intervene in Louisiana Electoral Map Battle
STALLED
The U.S. Supreme Court won’t get involved in the fight to redraw a Louisiana electoral map deemed unfair to the state’s Black voters. The Thursday decision may delay the redrawing of the map, which could lead to a second majority African-American district in the state. None of the justices wrote dissenting opinions, but Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson penned a concurrence stating that she agreed with the court’s ruling. She also noted that a lower court in Louisiana is expected to redraw the map in time for the 2024 elections. In June 2022, a district court judge decided that under the Voting Rights Act, Louisiana’s congressional map should be redrawn with a second Black-majority district. The state only contained one Black-majority district out of six despite having a 33 percent Black population. But a federal appeals court canceled the district court’s hearing that would have discussed new maps, prompting civil rights groups to file emergency requests with the Supreme Court.